

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an attempted armed robbery at a Kitchener convenience store.

Police say two men carrying a rifle and a sledgehammer went into the store on River Road East at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police have not released the exact location of the convenience store.

However, it’s believed the pair was scared off after the clerk triggered his panic button and they fled the store empty-handed and took off in a vehicle.

Police say the first suspect was a man, average build, about 5 ft. 10 inches tall.

He was wearing a skeleton mask, a black skeleton hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and blue medical gloves. Police say he was carrying a black long gun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6 ft. tall, average build, with short, black curly hair.

He was wearing a black sweat shirt, a black mask, black pants, and white shoes. Police say he was carrying an orange sledgehammer and a duffel bag.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.