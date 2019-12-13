KITCHENER -- A home invasion and robbery on Chandler Drive in Kitchener Thursday night has prompted an investigation by Waterloo regional police.

The incident happened around 11:30 when three men forced their way into a home and demanded money from the residents according to officials.

The men then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

One man was later located and arrested.

Police say no injuries were reported.

They continue investigate and search for the two other suspects.