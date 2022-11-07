Two men shot in Kitchener: police

Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.

Waterloo regional police say they received a report of shots fired in the neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say both were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the incident was targeted.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, police had closed Chopin Drive near AR Kaufman Public School and the back part of the schoolyard was taped off.

In an email, a spokesperson for Waterloo Region District School Board said police had assured them there is no threat to public safety and the school is operating normally.

Police say there will be an increased officer presence in the area Monday as detectives canvass the neighbourhood.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.