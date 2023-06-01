Two men seriously injured in downtown Kitchener stabbing

Waterloo regional police say two people were sent to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street West around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say two men were stabbed by a male they knew during a dispute in a home. The suspect allegedly ran away after the stabbing.

The men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect has been identified and there is no concern for public safety.