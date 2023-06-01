Two men seriously injured in downtown Kitchener stabbing
Waterloo regional police say two people were sent to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
Officers were called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street West around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say two men were stabbed by a male they knew during a dispute in a home. The suspect allegedly ran away after the stabbing.
The men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the suspect has been identified and there is no concern for public safety.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Canadian Jamal Murray makes a difference in NBA finals game 1
The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.
Nixing Canadian experience rule spells opportunity for Ontario foreign engineers, workers say
Accessible Community Counselling and Employment Services, a charity that supports internationally trained engineers like Zaitsev, said the dropping of the Canadian experience requirement is a welcome development.
Kyiv defences thwart Russia's 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow's sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, local officials said Friday. The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region.
Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates
U.S. President Joe Biden quipped that he got 'sandbagged' Thursday after he tripped and fell -- but was uninjured -- while onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.
Hidden camera discovered in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police say officers responded to a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Friday about a camera found in the washroom.
Movie reviews: 'Spider-Man' a wild pop culture pastiche of visual styles
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' 'The Boogeyman,' 'Bones of Crows.'
London
'Ongoing weapons investigation' in southwest London
No other details are available other than people being asked to avoid the area in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road west.
Critical injuries reported after single-vehicle crash near Muncey
The crash happened around 6 a.m. and according to Strathroy Caradoc fire, at least one person is having to be extracted.
Man known to frequent London wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release. He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.
Windsor
Truck on its side on E.C. Row
A truck on its side is causing problems and police are asking people to use caution when driving and expect delays.
Portion of Howard Avenue now open after lengthy overnight closure
According to Windsor police, there was some type of spill, possibly a cooking oil, from an unknown vehicle that coated the road near the E.C. Row Expressway off ramp.
'Like a house of cards': Defence for accused in murder trial begin closing summations
A Windsor murder trial that started in February and heard from dozens of witnesses is coming to a close as defence lawyers for the accused kicked off their closing summations Thursday.
Barrie
Event organizers celebrate the successful first Public Works Palooza
After the successful Palooza event, organizers hope to make Public Works Palooza into a Midland tradition.
Oro-Medonte cat shelter damaged by fire forced to close
The cat shelter in Oro-Medonte, severely damaged by a recent fire, is being forced to close.
Woman dead after three vehicles collided in Vaughan
A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan.
Northern Ontario
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Ottawa
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the Rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Iranian family living in Ottawa faces homelessness after falling out of status
An Iranian family living in Ottawa is desperately pleading for help and struggling to stay in Canada with their two young kids, after falling out of status and losing their jobs.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday
It will be another hot and humid day in the capital with record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for the second day in a row.
Toronto
Counterfeits, photocopies: Toronto police crack down on accessible parking permit fraud
Toronto police are cracking down on drivers misusing the accessible permits.
Average home price in GTA ticked up in May as demand continues to outpace supply: TRREB
The average selling price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area ticked up again last month as supply continues to lag behind growing demand, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says.
Latest poll shows little change for mayoral candidates from last week as undecided pool shrinks
The latest poll in Toronto’s mayoral race suggests little has changed in the fortunes of the leading candidates since last week.
Montreal
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote-Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote-Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
Shots fired at multiple Crescent Street businesses in downtown Montreal
Montreal police are investigating Friday after shots were fired at multiple buildings on Crescent Street, a popular downtown spot containing restaurants, luxury boutiques and art galleries.
Atlantic
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
Fire collapses roof of Waegwoltic Club in south-end Halifax
An historic athletic club in south-end Halifax went up in flames Thursday.
Prospect Road fire 'knocked down,' but not yet under control: Halifax deputy fire chief
Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum says a new fire started Thursday afternoon on Prospect Road, near St. Margaret’s Bay Road, and “a large area of forest and brush are involved.”
Winnipeg
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
Manitoba premier issues apology for centre for people with intellectual disabilities
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson formally apologized in the legislature Thursday to former residents of the Manitoba Developmental Centre, one of the country's last large institutional facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Calgary
Boil water advisory in effect for three Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
Mayor, councillor clash during discussion about Calgary's social procurement program
Half a decade after it was pitched at city council, Calgary's strategy to partially evaluate suppliers on social policies is leading to a majority of contracts going to small or medium-sized businesses or groups that have diverse representation.
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
Edmonton
Northern Alberta residents stay back to help protect community from wildfire
Mike Mercredi is staying back to protect his northern Alberta community from a nearby wildfire after hundreds of people were forced to evacuate the area.
Edmonton librarian takes second place in Jeopardy! debut
Kyle Marshall has always loved trivia and recently he got to show the world just how much.
Vancouver
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
Surrey Memorial Hospital crisis: Fraser Health asks other regions for staff
On the heels of a series of town halls with staff, Fraser Health is assessing its hospital network to see who can spare staff for Surrey Memorial Hospital, while asking other health authorities for help.
B.C. seniors face long waits for housing amid affordability crisis
A Musqueam elder who welcomed CTV News into his deteriorating home in late April has yet to move, saying he hasn’t been given options for a place to go that are adequate.