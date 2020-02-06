KITCHENER -- Two men have been released from custody just hours after police responded to a disturbance call involving weapons in Cambridge.

Neighbours near Veterans Way and Ainslie Street South say they heard a loud banging noise followed by shouting just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A large police presence was then seen in the area.

An hour after the initial call to police, officers escorted two men wearing handcuffs out of the building.

They have since been released from custody.

Police say no charges have been laid and there was no threat to public safety.