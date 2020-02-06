KITCHENER -- Two men have been taken into custody after Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance call Thursday afternoon in Cambridge.

There was a large police presence in the area of Veterans Way and Ainslie Street South around 3:30 p.m.

An hour later officers entered a building and came out with two men in handcuffs.

A neighbours says he heard a loud bang and shouting before police arrived.

Police have not yet released the names of the men in custody or any charges they're facing.

They say no one was hurt during the incident.