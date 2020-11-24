KITCHENER -- Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a disturbance in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Road and Langs Drive at around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment, according to police.

Officials say they believe this was a targeted incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while they canvas the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.