Two men hospitalized after disturbance in Cambridge
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 3:04PM EST
A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
KITCHENER -- Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a disturbance in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Road and Langs Drive at around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment, according to police.
Officials say they believe this was a targeted incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area while they canvas the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.