WATERLOO -- A man from Kitchener and a man from Waterloo have been arrested in separate investigations and are both facing child luring charges.

Waterloo regional police say they first received information in June from the United States about a man from Waterloo communicating with children in a kid’s chat room.

On Friday, a 38-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested and charged with luring a child, breaching probation, and two counts of breaching a prohibition order.

Also on Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener regarding another investigation into online luring and exploitation of a child.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with luring a child and making explicit material available to a child.

The identities of the men were not revealed by police. The charges have not been proven in court.

The arrests come a day after a Waterloo man was arrested by Peel Regional Police in connection to another child luring investigation.