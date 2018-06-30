Featured
Two men flee scene of two-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a crash on Hazel St. where two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:57AM EDT
A driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Columbia and Hazel Streets.
The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
Police closed the road while they investigated.
Two males from one of the vehicles fled on foot.
Police are asking witnesses to call with any information.