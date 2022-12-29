Two men distract mall employees while others steal electronics: Guelph police

Apple watches and Airpods, like the ones pictured here, were among the items stolen. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Apple watches and Airpods, like the ones pictured here, were among the items stolen. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver