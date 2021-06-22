KITCHENER -- Two Kitchener men are charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm after a disturbance near Westheights Drive and Driftwood Drive on Monday night.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a disturbance in the area around 7 p.m. Monday, where there was allegedly a dispute between three individuals which turned into a physical altercation.

Police say an adult male was transported to hospital with injuries.

A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are facing several charges including robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the incident is believed to be targeted in nature, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.