GUELPH -- A pair of men are facing first degree murder charges after an altercation in downtown Guelph.

Police were called to the incident on Saturday around 2 a.m. in front of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed with a knife during the altercation on the sidewalk, according to officials. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The two other men involved in the altercation reportedly fled down the street and were arrested by police without incident.

A 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Guelph, have been taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

Officials say they have recovered a knife.

Guelph Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.