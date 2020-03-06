KITCHENER -- A pair of men have been charged with 17 counts of break and entering after reportedly targeting rural properties in Waterloo Region.

The break and enter investigation was completed on Thursday with assistance from Woodstock Police.

A 21-year-old man and 33-year-old man both from Leamington, have been arrested.

They face a number of criminal offences including the 17 counts of breaking and entering as well as three counts of theft.