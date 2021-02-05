KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two men have been charged after a disturbance on Thursday afternoon involving a knife.

Officers were called to the area of Weber Street East in Kitchener around 1 p.m. They say two men assaulted another man with a knife, and they were known to each other.

The victim had a minor cut from the incident. He was treated and released from hospital.

Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and charged with weapons and robbery offences.

They've been held for a bail hearing.