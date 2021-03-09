KITCHENER -- A pair of road rage incidents, one in Woolwich Township and another in Guelph, have resulted in charges for two men.

The first incident happened in the area of Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South in Woolwich around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Waterloo regional police said during an altercation, it’s alleged that one of the involved drivers pulled out a firearm.

The suspect was later located in Kitchener’s downtown core and was arrested by police.

The 45-year-old man is now facing weapon-related charges.

In Guelph, officers responded to a road rage incident around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They said a man was cycling on Willow Road when he approached the intersection at Bagot Street. A car had stopped at the crosswalk to allow him to go past. The cyclist then stopped in front of the car and began yelling, eventually throwing his bicycle to the ground and approaching the driver’s window with fists clenched.

According to police, the cyclist began yelling profanities at the driver while banging on the side window and hood of the car.

There was no damage done to the car.

Police said a female passenger in the car yelled that she was calling police and the cyclist allegedly raised fist at her and threatened to hit her. He then got back on his bicycle and road away.

The victims were able to get a photo of the cyclist during the altercation.

Officers were able to recognize the man and located him around 6:30 p.m. at his home on Woolwich Street.

As a result, a 50-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, uttering threats, mischief, and breach of probation.

He is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom June 22.