A fight in Kitchener has resulted in one man being sent to hospital and two being charged.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance at a plaza in the area of Hazelgen Drive and Chopin Drive around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a physical altercation.

A 20-year-old man and 24-year-old man, both from Kitchener, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police believe this is a targeted incident and say there is no concern for public safety.