Featured
Two men charged following altercation in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 1:38PM EDT
A fight in Kitchener has resulted in one man being sent to hospital and two being charged.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance at a plaza in the area of Hazelgen Drive and Chopin Drive around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a physical altercation.
A 20-year-old man and 24-year-old man, both from Kitchener, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Police believe this is a targeted incident and say there is no concern for public safety.