Two Kitchener men have been arrested and a Cambridge man is still wanted after a series of carjacking incidents.

Peel Regional Police say between May 5 and May 10 a total of six violent carjackings took place in Peel, Halton, and Waterloo regions.

Police say through their investigation they identified three suspects and executed search warrants in Waterloo and Cambridge with the help of Waterloo Regional Police.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged on May 10 and then on July 3 an 18-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged.

19-year-old Chery Pierre of Cambridge is still wanted and police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking if you see Pierre not to approach him and contact police immediately.