

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs have been seized and two Cambridge men have been arrested following an investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police initiated the investigation on Grand Avenue in Cambridge around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A 35-year-old is facing numerous drug-related offences, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 40-year-old was charged with possession of suspected meth and two outstanding warrants.

Police seized roughly $4,800 worth of suspected fentanyl, approximately $6,600 worth of suspected meth, and roughly $625 of suspected crack cocaine.