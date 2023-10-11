Two men arrested, four stolen vehicles worth $320,000 recovered in Cambridge: WRPS

Kitchener

    Two men have been arrested and four stolen vehicles have been recovered in Cambridge by Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Neighbourhood Policing South Division.

    Police responded to the area of Dundas Street North after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oct. 10, just after 6 p.m.

    When officers arrived, the two men were in the process of loading a stolen vehicle into a shipping container, according to WRPS.

    As part of the investigation, four stolen vehicles, worth approximately $320,000, were recovered.

    A 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, both from Quebec, were charged with the following:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (four counts)
    • Trafficking stolen property over $5,000 (four counts)

    Both men were held for a bail hearing.

    The investigation is ongoing.

