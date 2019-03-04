

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police handed out multiple charges to two drivers on Shirley Avenue roughly a day apart from each other.

The first offender was clocked going 102 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. His Nissan GTR was impounded during the Feb. 28 incident in Kitchener.

The 20 year old was also charged with stunt driving four days earlier in Niagara region.

Police clocked the second offender around 24 hours later on the same street going 104 km/h.

The 42 year old faces several charges and had his vehicle impounded as well.