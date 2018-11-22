Featured
Two masked suspects rob convenience store at gunpoint
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 7:45AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Waterloo, Wednesday night.
Police said two masked people entered the Kim’s Variety at Westmount Road and Highland Road around 9 p.m.
One of the people had a gun and managed to get away with a small amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.