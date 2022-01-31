Two major crashes in areas with heavy fog: OPP

Oxford County -

The OPP have issued warnings asking drivers to slow down in areas with heavy fog after two major crashes in southwestern Ontario Monday morning.

In a tweet issued at 8:41 a.m., Middlesex OPP said they were on scene at a crash between a transport truck and a car at Elginfield Road at Highbury Ave. Injuries were uknown at the time.

#MiddlesexOPP on scene of collision Elginfield Rd at Highbury Ave #Lucan @CountyMiddlesex, transport vs car, injuries unknown at this time. Intersection is blocked. Heavy fog in the area. Please #SlowDown. ^jh pic.twitter.com/JT7PP2cDpz — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 31, 2022

A couple minutes later, Oxford OPP issued a tweet about a four vehicle crash on Beaconsfield Road between Cedar Line and Highway 59.

#OxfordOPP at scene of a 4 vehicle collision on Beaconsville Road #norwich. Road is closed between Cedar Line and Hwy 59. Please #slowdown due to fog in the area and ensure your entire lighting system is activated. Updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/Hqhx61iDSy — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 31, 2022

Both tweets are warning of heavy fog, and asking drivers to ensure their lights are activated.