Two major crashes in areas with heavy fog: OPP
FILE IMAGE (CTV News Barrie)
Oxford County -
The OPP have issued warnings asking drivers to slow down in areas with heavy fog after two major crashes in southwestern Ontario Monday morning.
In a tweet issued at 8:41 a.m., Middlesex OPP said they were on scene at a crash between a transport truck and a car at Elginfield Road at Highbury Ave. Injuries were uknown at the time.
A couple minutes later, Oxford OPP issued a tweet about a four vehicle crash on Beaconsfield Road between Cedar Line and Highway 59.
Both tweets are warning of heavy fog, and asking drivers to ensure their lights are activated.