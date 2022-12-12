Two LRT trains damaged in Waterloo over the weekend

Objects were thrown at two ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Waterloo and police say the damage is estimated at $8,000.

Waterloo police continue to investigate two separate reports of property damage to the trains.

Police say the incidents took place sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 while the trains were in motion in the area of Old Albert Street and Glenelm Crescent.

No physical injuries were reported in either incident but the trains were taken out of service for repairs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.