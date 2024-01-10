Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships

Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.

CAITLIN KRAEMER

Caitlin Kraemer, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, is now the all-time top goal scorer.

Kraemer broke the record over the weekend in Switzerland with a career total of 17 goals. Seven of those she got this year, on top of the 10 she scored last year.

“It just makes me feel happy that I’m on a team that’s so dominant that can give me these opportunities,” she told CTV News.

Caitlin Kraemer 🤝 scoring goals



Caitlin Kraemer 🤝 marquer des buts#U18WomensWorlds | #MondialFémininM18pic.twitter.com/Hvlfwvkezw — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) January 9, 2024

Kraemer stays humble and said she wouldn’t have found so much success if it wasn’t for her teammates, supporters and coaches.

“Whether it’s scoring shorthanded, goals, power-play goals, five-on-five, [or] her fitness. She’s just able to play in every situation and be a threat,” said Tara Watchorn, Team Canada’s U18 head coach.

Caitlin Kraemer in an undated photo.

Kraemer’s love for hockey started when she was around 5-years-old and she’s played with the Waterloo Ravens for most of her life.

“I think my first two years of hockey I did not like it at all because it was more like learning to skate,” she admitted.

Caitlin Kraemer in an undated photo.

When her competitive side took over, Kraemer dominated on the ice.

She also helped the team win gold at last year’s U18 world championship.

“[She] has zero hesitation when she plays. She’s just being herself. And competes hard. But she pushes the people around her,” said Watchorn.

Caitlin Kraemer of Waterloo, Ont. is the all-time top goal scorer at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.

The Canadian team moves into the quarter finals on Thursday.

“I like to think if you don’t get nervous, you don’t care. There’s always going to be nerves, but I’m so confident in this team,” Kraemer said.

ABBY STONEHOUSE

Abby Stonehouse joined the Waterloo Ravens last year.

She’s originally from Blenheim, Ont. but moved to Waterloo Region to be closer to the Ravens.

“I love playing for the team,” she said.

Stonehouse is also proud to compete for her country.

“I think it’s really special, every time I get to represent Canada and wear that jersey,” she said.

Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse.

Stonehouse also broke a record at this year’s championship. During the game against Czechia on Sunday she scored two short-handed goals in the second period, making her the first player in tournament history to get two goals like that in both the same game and period.

“Her combination of grit and skill is very special and unique, and you know, she’s going fight every game,” said Watchorn.

WATERLOO RAVENS

The trainer for the Waterloo Ravens said they couldn’t be more proud of their two hockey stars and said there will likely be a celebration when they return home.

“Hopefully we’re celebrating a gold medal. Knock on wood,” said team trainer Paige Hanmer, who also played for the Ravens growing up.

She said the two players deserve all the praise they are getting.

“It’s incredible to see two young athletes so motivated and so disciplined achieve success like this,” Hanmer raved.

The girls will return to the Ravens after the world championships wrap up.

This will be their last time competing for the U18 team. Stonehouse is going to Penn State University next year, while Kraemer will be at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Kraemer admits the end goal would be the Olympics.

“I know there’s a lot that needs to go right for that to happen but I’m just going to keep working,” Kraemer added.

Both players said they’ll continue to take it one game at a time and are confident the Canadian team will return with gold yet again.