Two laptops stolen from Guelph apartment while residents were asleep
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 10:42AM EDT
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating after someone stole two laptops from a downtown apartment while the residents were sleeping.
Officers were called to the apartment in the area of Wyndham Street North and Cork Street East around 2:30 a.m. In a news release, officials said one resident woke up when someone came into his bedroom. He told police he thought it was one of his roommates, but saw a man running from the apartment when he got out of bed.
Two laptops were missing from the living room, police said.
The suspect is described as a man in a dark grey hoodie.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.