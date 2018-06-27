Two eastbound lanes of the 401 were blocked Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer crashed and partially exited the roadway just past Highway 8.

Cambridge Fire and the Ministry of Environment were reportedly on-scene to clean up a diesel spill and damage to the barrier as a result of the crash.
 

Crews had begun lifting the tractor trailer with a tow truck around 6:30 a.m., though the lanes remained closed.

The crash is believed to be a cause of the rain storm early Wednesday morning.

The driver has been charged with careless driving after failing to adjust speed for the weather.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.