Two eastbound lanes of the 401 were blocked Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer crashed and partially exited the roadway just past Highway 8.

Cambridge Fire and the Ministry of Environment were reportedly on-scene to clean up a diesel spill and damage to the barrier as a result of the crash.



#Hwy401 EB east of #Hwy8 #Cambridge tractor trailer lost control in heavy rain and struck concrete median. Two right lanes closed due to fuel spill. Driver not injured, charged with Careless Driving. Media inquiries PC Lauren Ball 416-428-0053 ^lb pic.twitter.com/X8HeI16g0i — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 27, 2018

Crews had begun lifting the tractor trailer with a tow truck around 6:30 a.m., though the lanes remained closed.

The crash is believed to be a cause of the rain storm early Wednesday morning.

The driver has been charged with careless driving after failing to adjust speed for the weather.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.