Two Kitchener residents charged following drug bust
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 8:09AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have charged two Kitchener residents following a drug bust in the city of Kitchener.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on St. Jerome Crescent on Thursday.
Officers say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills.
A 45-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man are facing numerous drug charges.