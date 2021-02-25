KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested two Kitchener residents after a two-month drug trafficking investigation.

Police with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team Response Team conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener on Thursday.

Officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, imitation firearms, ammunition, a crossbow, a conductive energy weapon, bear spray and numerous knives including a machete.

A 44-year-old man and 39-year-old woman from Kitchener have been arrested and charged with numerous drug and weapon-related offences. Both are being held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and police anticipate further charges to be laid.