Two Kitchener residents arrested and charged following a break and enter
A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Kitchener have been hit with a total of 14 charges after a break and enter.
Waterloo regional police first received a report around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday of the break and enter in progress in the Benton Street and Church Street area.
A man and woman were arrested once police arrived.
They were both charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen goods under $5000, and breach of probation.
The man was also charged with possession of suspected fentanyl, while the female was charged with possession of an identity document.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Trick-or-treat: Most Canadians buy Halloween candy they would eat themselves, consider price second
While inflation has scared away many of us from shopping, Canadians aren’t afraid to spend a little more on their Halloween candy cravings.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
London
-
Missing girl last seen in downtown London
London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
-
Submit your spooky house to CTV London's interactive Halloween Home map
CTV News London is building a map of the best Halloween decorations in the region.
Windsor
-
Gretzky pushes for transfer of Ojibway at Queen's Park
The debate continues surrounding Ojibway National Urban Park. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky's private members' motion has been debated at Queen's Park
-
Linden Crain makes history with Amherstburg win
Linden Crain, 22, just became the youngest person yet, to win an election in the Town of Amherstburg — and the youngest successful council candidate across Windsor-Essex this election.
-
'That one vote can make the difference': Recount requested after single vote decision
A recount request has been submitted in Chatham-Kent after a South Kent candidate lost her seat by one vote Monday night.
Barrie
-
Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
OSPCA 50/50 draw a pawsitive lottery for animals
OSPCA's 50/50 fundraiser will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals across the province.
-
Wasaga Beach elects a familiar face to unseat current mayor
The Town of Wasaga Beach has elected a new mayor with a familiar face.
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
-
Toronto police officer allegedly took dead person’s credit card, stole missing person's luxury watch
A Toronto police constable who is facing more than a dozen criminal charges allegedly took a dead person’s credit card and stole a missing person’s luxury watch.
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
-
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from senior police officers
Senior police members are to continue their testimony this morning at the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Toronto
-
John Tory to make Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor John Tory is set to make a housing announcement at Toronto City Hall this morning just days after handily winning a third term in office.
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
-
Peel police to provide details on $25M drug seizure
Peel Regional Police are set to hold a press conference this morning to provide further details about what they say is the largest drug seizure ever in the force’s history.
Montreal
-
Hospital emergency rooms over capacity across most of Quebec
Nearly two-thirds of Quebec's administrative regions had overflowing hospital emergency rooms early Wednesday morning. According to the Indexsanté website, of the 21 hospitals on the island of Montreal, only four had occupancies below 100 per cent.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
New Brunswick man gets ready to head back to warn-torn Ukraine
Refugees continue to flee Ukraine as the war escalates, but at the same time, a New Brunswick man is trying to head back to the battleground.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
Wet year wreaks havoc on Winnipeg back lanes, prompts safety concerns
From pot holes to puddles - the wettest year on record has wreaked havoc on Winnipeg back lanes.
Calgary
-
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
-
Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins
Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
-
Shelter in place order lifted at University of Calgary
A brief shelter in place was issued Tuesday night at the University of Calgary.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Baby Mac's parents say their 'family is broken' as sentencing for daycare provider resumes
The sentencing for the operator of the unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver where a toddler died five years ago resumed Tuesday.
-
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.