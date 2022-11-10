Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries

Provincial police say two people died, and three others were seriously injured, in a crash on Highway 24 west of Waterford.

An SUV and a motor vehicle collided at the intersection of Concession 7 Townsend and Highway 24 around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the motor vehicle had life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same vehicle had serious injuries and was transported to hospital before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further medical treatment. At around 8:30 p.m., OPP tweeted that the passenger had also died from the injuries they sustained in the collision.

Their names have not been released.

The three people in the SUV, identified by OPP as two adults and a child, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

OPP said Highway 24, between at Wyndham Road 6 and Concession 7, was expected to remain closed until 10 p.m.

In a social media post, OPP thanked the Good Samaritans who they said stopped at the scene and provided assistance until emergency services arrived.