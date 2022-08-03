Two killed in crash near Dunnville, two others airlifted

A single motor vehicle collision Wednesday claimed the lives of two people.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment said the two were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

One other person was also ejected and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an out-of-town hospital by Air Ornge. A fourth person in the vehicle suffered life-altering injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and then transported to an out-of-town hospital via Air Ornge, according to OPP.

The collision occurred on Haldimand Road 17 at approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Haldimand County OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the collision.

Haldimand Road 17 was closed while emergency crews and investigators were on scene. Just after 1 p.m. OPP said the road was reopened.

The identity of the deceased persons is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.