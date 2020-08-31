KITCHENER -- Police say two kids and one teenager were injured after a tube being towed by a boat collided with a concrete pillar in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County say that Six Nations paramedics and Hamilton paramedics responded to the crash near the Highway 6 overpass on Sunday just after 4 p.m.

Police say that the tube was being towed by a boat travelling west bound along the Grand River when it struck a wake and then collided with a concrete pillar from the over pass.

A 13-year-old on the tube was able to jump off prior to the crash, while an 11-year-old and nine-year-old were still on the tube at the time of impact.

All three were taken to an out for town hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not indicate if any charges will be laid.