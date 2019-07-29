

A seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after reportedly being hit by a reversing vehicle at the Elora Gorge.

Wellington County OPP and first responders were called to the scene at the conservation area around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the children were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were later airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.