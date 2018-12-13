Featured
Two injured, road closed after tractor trailer crash
Police closed the road for a diesel spill just south of Harriston. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 2:10PM EST
A tractor trailer crash has sent two people to hospital.
Police reported the incident just before 1 p.m. on Twitter.
It happened on Wellington Road 109, just south of Harriston.
As a result of the crash, there was a diesel leak which required containing.
Two men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed while the Minto Fire Department worked to contain the spill.