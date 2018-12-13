

CTV Kitchener





A tractor trailer crash has sent two people to hospital.

Police reported the incident just before 1 p.m. on Twitter.

It happened on Wellington Road 109, just south of Harriston.

As a result of the crash, there was a diesel leak which required containing.

Two men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed while the Minto Fire Department worked to contain the spill.