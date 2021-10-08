Two injured in seven-vehicle collision: Guelph police

Guelph Police

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PHAC issuing new national modelling of COVID-19 pandemic

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada will be revealed today, as the Public Health Agency of Canada is set to present the latest national modelling. As the country continues to face a fourth wave that's hitting some provinces and territories harder than others, officials are expected to outline whether enough is being done to slow the spread.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver