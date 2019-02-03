

CTV Kitchener





A man and woman are both dealing with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Hensall.

First responders were called to a house on York Crescent Saturday evening to find the pair outside in the driveway. They were both taken to a nearby hospital.

The 33-year-old male currently has life-threatening injuries, while the 38-year-old female’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Huron County OPP are asking anyone with details on the snowmobile crash to contact them.