Two injured in Huron County snowmobile crash
Huron County OPP
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 3, 2019 1:34PM EST
A man and woman are both dealing with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Hensall.
First responders were called to a house on York Crescent Saturday evening to find the pair outside in the driveway. They were both taken to a nearby hospital.
The 33-year-old male currently has life-threatening injuries, while the 38-year-old female’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Huron County OPP are asking anyone with details on the snowmobile crash to contact them.