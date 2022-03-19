Two injured in Guelph rollover crash

A rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the single vehicle collision around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Stone Road between Chancellor’s Way and Gordon Street.

Trees were knocked down and the car ended up on the lawn of a building around 100 feet off Stone Road.

Police say a 56-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, both from Guelph, were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.