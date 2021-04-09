CAMBRIDGE -- A fire at a semi-detached home in Cambridge resulted in two people being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews from five different stations were called to the Sacha Road scene at 1:11 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say that, while one unit experienced much heavier damage, both units in the semi-detached residence caught fire. One neighbouring home was also exposed to the fire.

In a news release, police said residents reported hearing an explosion at the back of the home.

The estimated cost of damage is between $800,000 and $1 million.

Fire crews could be seen extinguishing hot spots in the backyard around 8 a.m. Damage was visible in the front yard, upstairs window, and interior.

Two males were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Officials say they expect to be at the residence for the majority of Friday.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Police, fire crews and the Ontario Fire Marshal are workign to determine the cause.