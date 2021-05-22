KITCHENER -- Regional police are on scene of a reported shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

WRPS posted on social media just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday saying it happened in the area of Lester Street in Waterloo.

Police say the male and female were taken to the hospital with injuries, but did not state how severe the injuries were.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

More details are expected at a later time.