Two injured at Halloween party, suspect wearing construction worker costume: Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for a suspect who was wearing a construction worker costume after he allegedly injured two people at a Halloween party.

Emergency crews were called to the party around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home in the area of Edinburgh and Ironwood roads.

Police say an argument between two groups of people turned violent when two males were hit in the head with what's believed to be a collapsible baton. They were both taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.

The suspected is described as a white male, around 19 years old, around six feet tall with a slim build, brown hair, and facial scruff.

He was wearing a yellow construction vest and a red and white baseball cap, according to police. He was also accompanied by two males in vintage pinstriped suits.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked Guelph Police Service.