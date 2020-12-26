KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they have made two indecent act arrests after an incident on Christmas Eve morning and someone turning themselves in on Christmas Day two months after another reported incident.

Officials first received reports of an indecent act on Oct. 24 around 10 a.m. at a business near the intersection of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road South.

The male reportedly used the washroom, told the adult woman employee that the water wasn't working, and exposed himself to the employee when she entered the washroom to check.

The woman ran out of the washroom and contacted police as the man left the business, according to officials.

Police say a man turned himself in at their station just after 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Day in regard to the incident.

He has been charged with an indecent act and is scheduled to appear in court in early April.

Guelph police say they were also dealing with another indecent act on Christmas Eve in the downtown core.

A woman reportedly came to her work at a financial institution around 8:43 a.m. to find a man sleeping in the foyer.

Police add that when she asked him to leave, an argument ensued before the man spat on the glass door and walked across the street.

As the woman was cleaning the glass, she saw the man across the street expose himself and run towards her, according to officials.

The door was locked, police were contacted, and officers found and arrested the man a short distance away two minutes later.

A 35-year-old man from Guelph has been arrested and charged with an indecent act as well as failing to comply with probation. He is scheduled to appear in court in early April.