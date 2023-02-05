Two hurt, one arrested after noxious substance allegedly sprayed during Waterloo disturbance

Waterloo regional police have arrested a woman they say sprayed a noxious substance and injured two people during an altercation.

Officers were called to an incident around 8:40 p.m. Friday a residential building in the area of Sheldon Avenue and King Street in Waterloo.

Police say they found two people who had been sprayed, suffered minor injuries, and were treated on scene.

A 26-year-old Waterloo woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.