

CTV Kitchener





A head-on collision left two people with injuries in Woolwich Township.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. on Kressler Road between Erbsville and Benjamin Roads.

Police say a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle.

A 68-year-old man, driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 71-year-old man from Woolwich Township, suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Police say the collision is still under investigation and charges are pending.