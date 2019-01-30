Featured
Two hurt in head-on crash on Kressler Road
Police say charges are pending following a head-on collision in Woolwich Township Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A head-on collision left two people with injuries in Woolwich Township.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. on Kressler Road between Erbsville and Benjamin Roads.
Police say a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle.
A 68-year-old man, driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 71-year-old man from Woolwich Township, suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.
Police say the collision is still under investigation and charges are pending.