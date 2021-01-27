Advertisement
Two hospitalized with knife wounds in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:29PM EST
KITCHENER -- Police say two people were taken to hospital with knife wounds after an incident in Kitchener.
Officers were called to Madeleine Street on Wednesday and had to perform life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
A woman was taken into custody as a result of the investigation. Police say the two people were known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing.