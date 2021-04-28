KITCHENER -- Provincial police say two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision on Wellington Road 86 on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection with Wellington Road 30 just before noon.

Officials said the vehicles collided in the intersection and ended up in the ditch.

Both drivers were taken to local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were working on Wednesday afternoon to clear the crash and clean up a diesel spill.