KITCHENER -- Two people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Heidelberg.

It happened on Lobsinger Line near Kressler Road at aroun 7:35 a.m. on Monday.

Police say that two vehicles, a red minivan and a white van, were driving toward each other when they collided.

The driver of the minivan and the passenger of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The minivan involved had damage to its front end. The white van ended up in the ditch.

Lobsinger was closed between St. Clements and Heidelberg while police investigated, but officers said they expected to reopen the road by noon.

At 12:06 p.m., police said in a tweet that their investigation was complete and the roadway was clear and reopened.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.