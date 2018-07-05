Featured
Two hospitalized after collision in Guelph/Eramosa
Police responded to a collision on Wellington Road 50 at Seventh Line.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 5:10PM EDT
Wellington County OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 50 at Seventh Line, near Rockwood on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
It is believed that two sports utility vehicles collided at the intersection.
One driver, a 73-year-old male, was transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other driver, a 60-year-old male, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.
Police have closed the road until further notice.