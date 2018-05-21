

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





The Puslinch Fire Department had their hands full Sunday dealing with two devastating fires.

The first call came into the Puslinch Fire Department around 1 p.m. for an address on Sideroad 10 North.

When fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly called for back-up from the Rockwood and Guelph fire departments.

Approximately 25 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Officials say there were no injuries as the home was under renovation at the time and no one was residing there.

However, there had been people at the home on Monday and the fire started shortly after they left.

Officials say the home will likely have to be demolished as a result of the fire.

While still dealing with the first fire, crews were called to the Emerald Lake RV Resort.

"While we were here there was a second structure fire that came at Emerald Lake. We had a trailer catch on fire there," said Luis Gomes, Puslinch Fire Department Chief.

When crews arrived on scene they quickly discovered flames had fully engulfed a mobile home.

Rockwood Fire and Hamilton Fire were called in for back-up.

There were no injuries, but the home was left completely destroyed.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified of both fires.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.