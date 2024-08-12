Two Guelph woman charged with robbery and assault following downtown fight
Guelph Police have charged two women after another woman said she was repeatedly assaulted and robbed.
The victim told police she was walking her dog near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road on July 24 just after 2 a.m. when she spotted a group of people with whom she had a previous dispute.
The victim said she tried to get into a building but was chased by the group.
She said they grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground and assaulted her. She told police the suspects smashed her phone and took off with her backpack containing clothes, electronics, and her ID.
Two Guelph women, aged 38 and 40, were arrested downtown on Saturday and charged with robbery and assault.
Air travel service to smaller, medium-sized cities on the decline
Air travel service to smaller communities and medium-sized cities is on the decline, pushing up airfares and leaving parts of the country less connected.
Crash involving motorcycle in Central Elgin
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Neighbour dispute leads to assault charge
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
Highway 11 closed following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is closed in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
Cricket is the new pickleball for Barrie youth
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
Sutcliffe doubles down on transit funding fight with Feds, asks residents to sign petition
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
39,000 photo radar, red light camera tickets issued in 900-metre section of one Ottawa road so far in 2024
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Toronto sees 'sluggish' summer housing market as condo inventories continue to grow: RBC report
Strained affordability amid higher borrowing costs continues to drag down Toronto’s 'lethargic' housing market this summer, according to a new report by RBC Economics.
-
-
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in Toronto's Beach neighbourhood.
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Dorval Tunnel flooded with water, commuters asked to avoid area
The heavy rainfall has caused water to accumulate in the Dorval Tunnel.
Boil water advisory lifted for Montreal's South Shore
A boil water advisory has been lifted for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore.
Bide Awhile shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., asking for donations to help two dozen kittens
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in parts of Manitoba
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
'It's been very emotional': Dakota Family Foods closes after 20 years
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Banff residents head to the polls over pedestrian zone
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
Re-entry plan for Jasper evacuees expected to be announced Monday
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
Sun and cloud in Calgary with potential thunderstorms
Calgary saw sun and cloud to start the day on Monday, with popup thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.
-
Wins have been rare for the Edmonton Elks — and even rarer at home. Boris Bede kicked three field goals on Sunday as the Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16.
-
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
Abbotsford Airshow touts sold-out weekend as RCAF celebrates 100th anniversary
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.