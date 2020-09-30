KITCHENER -- Two schools in the Wellington Catholic District School Board have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The cases at St. Joseph Catholic School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School, both in Guelph, have closed one classroom each, but the schools remain open.

To protect their privacy, the school board said it would not identify whether the cases were in students or staff members.

The Ontario government's website does share that information, however by Thursday morning its ongoing list of affected schools had not been updated to reflect the cases in Guelph's Catholic system.

The province does list one other case in the Upper Grand District School Board, however. Glenbrook Elementary School in Shelburne has reported one case in a student.